Impacts from expanding number of open cut coal mines

To The POINT

with CATHY MERCHANT

OVER EIGHTY people from across Sydney and regional NSW travelled by heritage train through the Hunter and Western coalfields last month to view first-hand the damage coal-mining is causing to communities, health, land, water and our climate, as the train passed close by coal mines and power stations.

Representatives from the Lane Cove Coal and Gas Watch were also part of this historic journey.

The local representatives saw directly the impacts of numerous open cut coal mines as they travelled along the Sandy Hollow line from Maitland to Gulgong in two 600 Class trains restored by the Paterson Rail Motor Society.

All were shocked by what they learnt from affected community people who shared their stories during the twelve hour journey.

* * *

SALLY KENNEDY, a member of the Lane Cove Coal and Gas Watch, said having the chance to see the coal mines of the Hunter Valley up close, really brought home the enormity of the situation.

Lush green valleys which used to be home to dairy farms and generations of farming families up ended by veracious mining.

Huge open cut pits, piles of over burden, coal-handling plants and tailings dams inspired me to stop any more being lost.

Sally wasn’t prepared for what she learnt about the destruction of communities and individual’s lives.

The message she wanted to share with Sydneysiders is that we need to support people being impacted by all this.

It is supposedly being done for all our economic benefits so let’s make sure the people in the paths of these mines don’t wear all the cost.

* * *

THE TRIP was “an eye opener”.

You can read about the small mine affected communities of Bulga, Bylong and Wollar but to hear personally the struggles of their residents as they try to preserve some part of their community fabric is very confronting.

It is hard to comprehend how our planning assessments can ignore these local community impacts and propose to obliterate whole villages, including the local church and graveyard.

Those residents that do stay will face air pollution that can have significant health impacts for themselves and their families.

There is an unrelenting intrusion into their daily lives by coal mining related activities such as blasting, constant noise from vehicle movements and two kilometre long rail trains.

* * *

A NUMBER of major planning decisions are looming in the region including the Kepco Bylong Mine proposal, the extension of the Peabody Wilpinjong Mine and the extension of the Glencore Mt Owen Mine.

Both Sally and I expressed disappointment in the failure of the State government and local member Anthony Roberts as Minister for industry, Resources and Energy to demonstrate an ability to ‘balance’ the social, economic and environmental costs of open cut coal mining.

CATHY MERCHANT is president of Ryde-Hunters Hill Flora & Fauna Preservation Society.

Tony Vlatko and Cathy Merchant with fellow traveller on the heritage train trip through the Hunter and Western coalfields