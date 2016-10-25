Improving the life of Elijah

Lions Clubs of Epping Eastwood, City of Ryde and Carlingford Dundas have made a difference to the life of four year old West Ryde boy Elijah Robson.

Elijah received a massive boost when he was recently fitted with a new Nurmi Neo walker at the Ryde Office of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

The walker cost $3,555 and was funded jointly by the Lions Clubs of Epping Eastwood, City of Ryde and Carlingford Dundas.

Elijah is pictured front with Lion Greg English (Chairman ALCMF 201N5) and standing l to r Lion Charles Webster (Epping Eastwood), PDG Lion Ernie Kidd OAM (City of Ryde). Lion Marilyn Latham (Epping Eastwood), his mother Katia and Lion Larry Dunn (Epping Eastwood).

Elijah took to the walker well and was quickly proficient with its use. He was rather underwhelmed and calm about the whole thing as opposed to the Lions who were excited and happy to be there and having a great time.