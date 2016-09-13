Jimmy Shaw’s World Clean Up Day appeal

Ryde Environmental activist Jimmy Shaw (pictured) has urged residents to observe this Saturday’s Clean Up The World Day by rejecting plastic bags and thinking about what we can do to protect our waterways.

Jimmy said the damage we cause to our waterways by throwing plastics into them is a national disgrace

“It wouldn’t even take a minute of reflection to consider the rubbish we throw away that could be recycled,” he said.

“This is one of the biggest issues of all time and as consumers we’re absolute dummies when it comes to throwing away things that should be recycled.”

Mr Shaw said children can stand up for the environment on the day by asking mums and dads not to use plastic bags or throw plastic bottles on the street.

“Plastic remains in our waterways for thousands of years and sea creatures choke on them, mistaking them for jellyfish,” he said.

“Responsible supermarkets now stock environmentally frendly jute bags and children should ask their parents to use them instead of plastic.”

Bennelong MP John Alexander is doing his bit to observe Clean Up The World Day when he’ll join volunteers at Kissing Point Park under the Ryde Bridge during the afternoon.

Clean Up The World Day events are also being held on the foreshore at Drummoyne and people interested in attending should visit the City of Canada Bay website or the Clean Up Australia website.

Clean Up the World engages an estimated 35 million volunteers in 130 countries each year, making it one of the largest community based environmental campaigns in the world.

It is promoted by the United Nations.

Its Executive Director Achim Steiner said even the smallest contribution will make a difference to our world.

“Clean Up the World brings the focus squarely on us as people, as agents of change,” he said.

“We inspire and empower community groups, schools, businesses, and local governments to join as Members and carry out community-based activities that address local environmental issues.

“To all members of Clean Up the World, I have one simple message: Thank you.. your actions truly make a difference.”