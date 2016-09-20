Josephites celebrate 150 years

HUNTERS HILL HAPPENINGS

with Mayor RICHARD QUINN

THIS YEAR marks the 150th Anniversary of the foundation of the Sisters of St Joseph (Josephites) by Saint Mary MacKillop and Father Julian Tennison Woods.

It could be said that the history of the Sisters of St Joseph in Hunters Hill represents the broad range of their works, from teaching children in schools, the training of young adults and currently, the care of the aged.

Little did Mary MacKillop know in 1866 when she and Fr Tennison Woods founded the Sisters in Penola, South Australia, how wide and varied the activities of the religious order would become.

Mary MacKillop’s association with Hunters Hill dates back to 1883, when the Marist Fathers asked her (as Superior General) to send Sisters to teach in the new parish schools in Hunters Hill, Ryde and Woolwich, at the time all these areas were within a larger parish of Hunters Hill.

Initially the Sisters travelled by ferry to Woolwich and walked along the peninsula to the new parish school at Hunters Hill.

Under Mary MacKillop’s direction, they soon acquired a stone house at 33-35 Gladesville Road (now The Heritage), which later became St John the Baptist Preparatory School for Boys (1922-1964). Eventually in 1888, the Sisters also took up residence in a wooden convent and boarding school, originally called Villa Maria, on the corner of Gladesville Road and Mary Street.

Following a fire that destroyed this building in April 1907, the convent school moved to a two-storey house on the corner of Luke and Short Streets, through the generosity of Madame Dubois.

In May 1907, Mary MacKillop acquired ‘Toronto’ from the McArdle family, the present St Joseph’s Hostel at 41 Gladesville Road, which had been built earlier by Count Gabriel de Milhau. This soon became Mount St Joseph’s Convent and a boarding school for girls, which closed in 1963 to become a college (novitiate) for young women training to be Josephine nuns, and is now an aged care facility.

Mary MacKillop died at North Sydney on August 8 1909, and her tomb lies in the Convent Chapel there in Mount Street.

At the time of her death, 750 women had entered the Josephites, there were 106 houses in which the sisters lived, including two in Hunters Hill, and 12 institutions which sheltered over 1000 people in need.

Mary MacKillop was beatified in Sydney by Pope John Paul II in 1995, and was canonised by Pope Benedict XVI at St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, on October 17, 2010, thus becoming Australia’s first saint.

I was privileged to be present at the canonisation ceremony, and to have been educated by the Sisters of St Joseph in my primary school years.Ê

St Mary MacKillop is an exemplary and legendary Australian, who saw a need, including a need in Hunters Hill, and actively did something about it.

The Sisters of St Joseph continue this mission today and we congratulate them all as they celebrate the 150th Anniversary of their foundation.

* * *

VOLUNTEERS OF The Priory Working Group hold Working Bees on the fourth Wednesday each month from 8am to 10am for general weeding and maintenance of the garden.

The numbers of this group have decreased significantly from when they started in 2009 and it is hoped that the working bee will engage the local community, increase volunteer numbers, promote community awareness and involvement and include residents to join in the care of this heritage garden.

If you would like to receive more information on the project or join a bushcare group, contact Council’s Bushland staff on 9879 9439 or email vollmerj@huntershill.nsw.gov.au

* * *

GLADESVILLE IS a fantastic destination for a great night-out. Council has invited some of the top local restaurants to be part of this years Flick ‘n’ Eats Festival.

Stalls will include Aussie Goodies, Voro Italian, Blue Chilli, Gourmet Pizza Pantry, Bistro Meme, Gladesville Rotary and more.

A Pop-up Bar at the Bayview Hotel will supply great wines and beer on tap.

Kick back to some great sounds from Gypsy Dub sound system, the Soniks, Ace Avenue, Jordyn Richards and others.

Gladesville Flicks’n’ Eats on Saturday October 22 from 5pm 10pm will take place on Cowell Street (corner Victoria Road).

If possible, walk or take a bus to the venue, however, parking will be available until 12 midnight in the Gladesville Shopping Village carpark Êwith entry via Flagstaff Street.