Junior Dragon Boat paddlers tune up for China world titles

SYDNEY Zodiacs Dragon Boat Club can boast an incredible 22 representatives with the Australian Auroras national Dragon Boating team.

The Pyrmont based club is the only Junior and Youth club in NSW with members ranging from 12 Ð 24 years from the inner west and surrounding suburbs.

The club celebrates five years in 2017 and in that time has climbed its way to the top of the national ladder and is in the top ranking junior crews internationally.

Dragon boating can offer young people the chance to experience representative sport at State and National level.

It is a life changing and confidence building opportunity that is rare to find.

Sydney Zodiacs are proudly supporting 22 members selected to represent Australia at the World Championships in Yunming, China in 2017.

Youngest is just 13 years old.

Dragon Boating is a growing sport on the competitive stage and offers young people a real opportunity to reach elite levels in a short space of time.

It is a sport that anyone can do and there are no pre-requisite skills or tests to make the team.

Dragon Boating is the perfect sport for any young person looking for something active to do.

As well as a sport suitable for competitive athletes, it is ideal for those who may lack confidence in their sporting skills or those who shy away from traditional and team sports.

This is a sport that gives young people every opportunity to develop their social, sporting and teamwork skills.

Sydney Zodiacs would like to extend an invitation to all youngsters aged 12 Ð 24 years to come along to an Open Day on Saturday November 12 to try Dragon Boating at their headquarters, 1 Bank Street, Pyrmont from 10am to 12 noon.

Visit their Facebook page to see a promotional video.

Inquiries Tanya White 0403 047 821.