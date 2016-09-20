Know Your Pharmacy

Pharmacy offers top service and convenience

Hunters Hill Pharmacy at 13 Alexandra Street Hunters Hill has been a local establishment for over 100 years.

Local customers might call this pharmacy a gem when it comes to service and convenience.

Located on the main road of Hunters Hill with plenty of front street parking, one can easily find all that is needed in one shopping experience.

Ranging from prescription medications to professional advice from its leading pharmacists Thao and Cathryn while the friendly assistants Anna and Lynda will always offer a knowledgeable hand in advising you with over-the-counter (OTC) medications or finding that perfect gift for a special occasion.

In fact, this pharmacy holds many unique and exclusive products with a focus on premium skin care products and cosmetics as well as extensive range of gifts and baby accessories.

Staff will be delighted to show their very new range of French-made home fragrances for this season.

Other services offered are daily dry cleaning, newspapers, Websters Packing, Diabetes Australia, Home Medication Reviews and free local delivery to make life easier for those unable to travel.

In other words, Hunters Hill Pharmacy holds more than enough to cater for everyone.

Make a trip to discover their wide range of unique products and be delighted with the experience it brings.

Phone 9817-2117.