Epping Heights Public School student Aaryan Pahwa is the recipient of this yearÕs J.W Langston Memorial Scholarship.

The Scholarship is awarded to the most outstanding Year 6 student attending an Epping Primary School.

J.W.Langston was a prominent Epping citizen and Hornsby Shire Councillor who met an untimely death in 1923.

He was killed by a train whilst crossing the railway line at Rhodes after leaving his business and on his way to a Hornsby Shire Council Meeting.

Since 1924 this award has been made by the Epping community in his honor.

In 1986 the Rotary Club of Epping was invited to manage the program and it has done so ever since.

For years, Past President Roy Sadler has co-ordinated this program with the assistance of members of the ClubÕs Youth Service Committee.

Betty Ockerlander has been the member from Rotary who has run this event for the past six years.

This year Betty also generously sponsored the event along with the Epping Rotary Club.

PICTURED is Betty and fellow Rotarians with winner Aaryan Pahwa of Epping Heights Public School (third from right) and finalists Kaitlyn Meares (OLHC); Sofia Guastini (Epping North Public School); Archie Teudt (Roselea Public School); Jayden Yu (Epping West Public School) and Isabella Denniss (Epping Public School).