Launching a whole new level of fresh

Blooms The Chemist at home in Top Ryde

Now with 87 stores under its belt, Blooms the Chemist continues to move and shake in the world of pharmacy as its Top Ryde store prepares to relocate within the Top Ryde City Shopping Centre.

The Blooms The Chemist store has been in its current location within the centre for the past seven years and has a rich and loyal customer base.

The new location, which will see Blooms moving right next to Coles supermarket will give its customers a greater product offering seeing increased shelf space.

Blooms The Chemist Pharmacist Rohit Uppal said he is excited by the new look Top Ryde City Shopping Centre.

ÒIt is a great and vibrant centre with a wide range of shops, you never need to leave.Ó ÒWhat I love most about the local area is the people.

ÒI have worked all over NSW and the community I feel in Ryde, is one of the best I have come across.

ÒIt is very multicultural and diverse area and has a great shopping precinct.Ó

With a team of ten behind him at the Top Ryde City store, Mr Uppal said he also loves the family spirit of Blooms the Chemist.

Òit’s my second family,Ó he said.

ÒEveryone looks after each other and, although we are rapidly growing, it doesn’t have that big business feel like some other pharmacy groups.

ÒWe have a wide range of products at competitive prices yet still focus on taking the health of our customers as our number one priorityÓ

Earlier this year, Blooms The Chemist (once again) won a prestigious Canstar Blue award for the second year running for rating 5-stars in the ‘Most Satisfied Customers – Pharmacies’ category, as well as most other criteria.

Blooms the Chemist Top Ryde City opens in its new location today and is ready to service all its new and existing customers.