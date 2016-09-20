Laxale put people before pomp

City of Ryde’s former Mayor – Councillor Jerome Laxale – has hit back at Liberal allegations he let Ryde down by abandoning the city’s mayoral pomp and ceremony.

Liberal voters were angry that Mayor Laxale didn’t wear the Mayoral robes and chains at citizenship ceremonies which has prompted new Mayor Bill Pickering to declare that he will.

But Labor Clr Laxale said it is more important to carry out the role with integrity and humility than be a mannikan.

“I found that our community doesn’t care for pomp or politics; they’d much rather an energetic Mayor that gets on with the job,” he told The Weekly Times in a letter.

“People are just fed up with being ignored and being represented by people who care more about themselves than their community.

“As Ryde continues to drift ahead, thanks to the Baird Government’s ridiculous forced amalgamations, rest assured that I will continue to be an alternative voice to the status quo.”

He also shared his thoughts on leadership.

“Leadership isn’t that hard to get right, it just requires a bit of hard work and humility.

“Politicians exist to put people first and it baffles me at how many fail this commission.”

Clr Laxale was elected Mayor a year ago when a tied vote of councillors saw his name drawn out of a hat and is widely credited for improving life for Ryde’s battlers.

“I was proud to achieve a lot in my time as Mayor,” he said.

“Ryde’s new affordable housing policy is the first in New South Wales to mandate a percentage of new stock to be given to Council and 600 new affordable rental dwellings will be available by 2031 for low-medium income earners and key-workers.

“We intervened in provision of child-care by planning to make more space available to providers.

“This will result in more spaces for kids and a lower prices for families.”

While deposed Deputy Mayor Clr Roy Maggio is often credited with the creation of sports facilities, Clr Laxale stressed opportunities for young sports people has also been at the forefront of Ryde Labor policy.

“None of this happened by chance, It happened because Labor chose to work with others on Council.”

The former Mayor is sceptical about Ryde’s future.

“A Liberal Mayor will not fight for open space as we have at Eastwood Oval,” he said.

“A Liberal Mayor will not stand up to the Baird Government as we have done to protect suburbs in Ryde from over-development.”

He thanked the Lady Mayoress Karyn Laxale and his family for their support.

” As my daughter said on Friday night ..it’s ok that you’re not Mayor anymore Daddy, you’ll get to spend more time with us.”