Let’s turn Plaza Horses out to greener pastures!

Published November 29, 2016 | By admin

p13-horses-a

West Ryde Chamber of Commerce members are seeking Ryde Council to send the West Ryde Plaza horses out to greener pastures so the space can become a more family friendly area.

The statue like horses have been described in many ways but also dangerous and while they don’t bite they can butt hard as experienced recently by shoppers and  visitors to West Ryde. Several people have had severe head wounds from walking into the inanimate animals.

p13-horses-b

PICTURED West Ryde Chamber of Commerce President Nora Etmekdjian and  Vice President Anthony Taffa re-enacted a recent accident with The Weekly Times editor John F Booth AM.

