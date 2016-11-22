Light Up East Ryde Festival brings community together

CHRISTMAS shopping, live music, food and wine is coming to your neighbourhood this Sunday November 27.

Its our turn to cook this Sunday – your night off to spend with friends and family under the stars at the second annual Light Up East Ryde Festival in Sager Place.

Street food from around the world will be lined up to serve you – from Turkey, India, Malaysia, Spain, Korea and more.

Now in its second year, the Festival will showcase local talent and fine dining in an alfresco community atmosphere with proceeds being donated to Macquarie Park Rotary.

No event would be complete without a great Aussie sausage sizzle run by Macquarie Park Rotary.

Beverages include craft beer tasting, wine, freshly squeezed lemonade cart and a coffee van.

This event celebrates neighbourhoods, community, families, environment, harmony, togetherness and the coming of the festive season.

Shop for that unique Christmas gift from the many quality gift stalls and works from emerging artists and designers whilst enjoying all day entertainment on the main stage.

Lots of activities to entertain the children – petting farm zoo, plaster painting, 9D cinema and Santas Cave Photo Booth and more.

The night will culminate with the drawing of the Rotary Raffle with $1,000 cash to be won and other great prizes and the lighting of Christmas decorations.

Come celebrate with BresicWhitney, proud foundation sponsors.

Santa will be at the Light Up East Ryde Festival which starts at 3pm and concludes at 8pm.

The Macquarie Park Rotary Raffle will be drawn at 7.30pm and raffle tickets will be sold at the FestivalÕs Macquarie Park Rotary stall.

Raffle proceeds will go to North Ryde Community Aid and The Social Hub.

Visit the BresicWhitney SantaCave/ Photobooth for your free Santa Photo and chat with Santa.