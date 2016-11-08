Lionel Benson Funeral this Saturday

Published November 8, 2016 | By admin

LIONEL ROBERT BENSON funeral service is this Saturday November 12 at 11am in the Magnolia Chapel at Macquarie Park Crematorium. Lionel passed away on October 27 aged 91.

Lionel was the last remaining family member of the Benson family of former mayor of Ryde Syd Benson and of the last living member at historic “Addington” Ryde his aunt Lilian Benson.

p31-benson-family

PICTURED TOP a young Lionel Benson and family at historic “Addington” Ryde and below in his younger days he was a champion motor bike speedway champion, pictured right.

p31motor-bikes

Posted in front_page2
Search

Designed by Kim Jopson & Janie Buchan for The Weekly Times Newspaper.

Copyright © 2013. All Rights Reserved The Weekly Times Newspaper.

Powered by WordPress and WordPress Theme created with Artisteer.