Lionel Benson Funeral this Saturday

LIONEL ROBERT BENSON funeral service is this Saturday November 12 at 11am in the Magnolia Chapel at Macquarie Park Crematorium. Lionel passed away on October 27 aged 91.

Lionel was the last remaining family member of the Benson family of former mayor of Ryde Syd Benson and of the last living member at historic “Addington” Ryde his aunt Lilian Benson.

PICTURED TOP a young Lionel Benson and family at historic “Addington” Ryde and below in his younger days he was a champion motor bike speedway champion, pictured right.