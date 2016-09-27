Local actor Logan in Romeo & Juliet

Lane Cove actor Logan McArthur (pictured) will be performing in the Sydney Shakespeare Company production of Romeo & Juliet that is now running at the PACT Theatre, 107 Railway Parade, Erskineville until October 9.

Twenty four year old McArthur is appearing in the classic tragedy for the second time in his career, this time as JulietÕs suitor Paris.

Directed by Artistic Director Steven Hopley, this production will feature traditional costumes and an epic cast of 18 including the fresh young talents of Emilia Stubbs Grigoriou as Juliet and Benjamin Winckle as Romeo.

Other actors include Peter David Allison, James Charles, Christopher Dibb, Leo Domigan, Wade Doolan, Steven Hopley, Cameron Hutt, Diego AR Melo, Chris Miller, Jack Mitchell, Emily Richardson, Katherine Shearer, James Stubbs Grigoriou, Jacob Thomas and Emily Weare.

Tickets $37 adults and $32 concession. Bookings www.sydneyshakespearecompany.com