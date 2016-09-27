Luke Foley’s solidarity message on mergers

Opposition Leader Luke Foley has vowed to save Hunters Hill and Lane Cove if Dictator Mike Baird imposes a forced merger with Ryde.

Mr Foley has previously blasted the threatened forced merger of Hunters Hill and Lane Cove into Ryde as a Baird ‘gerrymander’ aimed to ensure Labor and independent candidates have too large an area to campaign in and compete with cashed up Liberal candidates.

In an exclusive message to Hunters Hill, Ryde and Lane Cove through The Weekly Times, he outlined his commitment to democracy when people power throws Baird out at the next election.

“The NSW Labor Opposition believes that any boundary changes that result from Premier Baird’s forced council mergers will have no legitimacy,” he said.

“We have therefore committed to putting in place a transparent mechanism to enable the voluntary de-amalgamation of councils when we achieve government.

“Labor does not support forced mergers, nor do we support forced de-mergers.

“Any changes need to be based on a decision of the local community, not a decision made in Macquarie Street.

“Mechanisms for council demergers already exist in many other jurisdictions in Australia and overseas, such as Queensland, where many forcibly merged councils have de-amalgamated over the last several years.

“This voluntary process we favour would be broadly based on the one which is in place in Queensland, which involves a community petition initiating a process that ultimately can lead to a full referendum.

“This referendum covers the area which is seeking to de-amalgamate, not the whole council area.

“In Government we would look closely at how the Queensland model works, and ensure that we legislate the best possible system with full community advice.”

Luke Foley