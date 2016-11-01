Macquarie Uni Singers  in Glorious Puccini

Macquarie University Singers and Kuring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra will present Giacomo Puccini’s magnificent Messa de Gloria on Saturday November 12 in The Concourse Concert Hall, 409 Victoria Avenue, Chatswood at 7.30pm.

Featured with the Singers and Philharmonic Orchestra are talented flutist Brian Kim – overall winner 2016 NSW Secondary Schools Concerto competition; tenor Warren Fisher, baritone Simon Lobelson and conductor Sarah Penicka-Smith. Come and listen to this musical technicolour from Mozart (Flute Concerto K314) and Britten (Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra) to Puccini’s unashamedly operatic Messa di Gloria.

Tickets $38 adults; $28 pensioners; $12 child/student; book online: theconcourse.com.au or phone 1300 795 012. Book in person at Kuring-gai Neighbourhood Centre, St Ives Shopping Village Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.