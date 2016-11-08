Making Marsden mates

Good mates: Ryde Tradesman Bruno Moscaritolo and Year Nine Marsden High Student Robert Lose-Thomas. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO

Two blokes from widely different backgrounds have become best mates thanks to a unique mentoring program at Marsden High School.

Mentor Bruno Moscaritolo is a successful tradesman who manages his own signwriting firm and his new mate is Year Nine Marsden High Student Robert Lose-Thomas who once had no caeeer goals and no strong self identity.

The ‘Raise’ mentoring program brought the odd couple from Ryde and Rydalmere together last year to form a lifelong mateship.

“I’ll always remember the day we met,” Robert said.

“We talked and talked and found some common ground and it felt like I’d found an older brother, someone who would stick by me.”

Robert’s challenge was his lack of confidence when speaking up for himself in a group situation but as the mentoring progressed other challenges emerged, such as anger management.

“I really didn’t know who I was or what I wanted to be and I’d get angry easily,” he said.

“Bruno taught me how to manage anger and he would tell me jokes and turn my whole day around.”

Bruno praised Robert’s development during the weekly mentoring sessions and supports his new found career path in the music industry.

“We talked about challenges and issues and how to handle situations and we had a lot of fun,” Bruno said.

“I’m proud of Robert’s achievement but what also impressed me was how close knit all the students in the mentoring program became and that their circle of mentoring became a circle of friends.”

Robert agreed.

“Even your classmates can push you aside sometimes but through the mentoring program I’ve become close to a younger girl and we’ve promised we’ll always be there for one another.”

The mentoring program attracted Bruno because his own children have grown up and he wanted to give something back to the community in his spare time.

“Would I do it again, yes, absolutely,” he said.

Youth Mentoring Foundation Program Councillor Janeve Feidman said just about anyone in the local community can follow Bruno’s example.

“You might be retired, parenting at home, studying or have flexible working hours,” she said.

“You don’t need to be a teacher or expert to become a mentor.

“You need to be a good listener who is able to act as a sounding board for a young person’s ideas and aspirations and who is actively interested in what a young person has to say.

“Your skills and life experiences can make a real difference to a young person, and it just takes a few hours a week, a positive outlook and a genuine commitment.

To find out more email mentor@raise.org.au or visit the website www.raise.org.au