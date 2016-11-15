Man, pet hurt in a vicious dog attack

A MAN and his pet were viciously attacked by a rogue dog in Gladesville last Tuesday night.

The attack took place in Amiens Street in Gladesville around 8pm when the man was walking his small dog when a light Brown Bull Terrier/Staffordshire bull terrier jumped a fence and attacked.

The larger dog clamped its jaw down and the distressed man tried to pull its jaw apart, before striking it several times.

The attacking dog ran off towards Wharf Road.

Police report the man received a cut on his left arm and hand and his dog was rushed to a veterinarian where it underwent surgery.

Police attended the house where the dog was seen to jump the fence; however the home owner did not own the dog.

A patrol of the area failed to locate the offending dog or the owner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

***

SEVENTY people gate crashed a party in Eastwood last Saturday night where a brawl broke out.

Police report a 50 year old woman from Dundas Valley was hosting the birthday party for her daughter at the Scout Hall on the corner of Lawson Street and Marsden Road Eastwood around 9.30pm when a group of 70 intoxicated persons have attempted to gate crash it.

They were refused entry and the brawl then broke out among the gate crashers.

Police were called to the Scout Hall but all persons involved in the brawl had fled by the time police arrived.

No invited guests at the party were involved the in the brawl and none were injured.

***

THE DEADLY street drug Amphetamine was found on a driver stopped and arrested by Ryde Police in Ryde on Monday.

The 41 year old Penrith man was pulled over on Church Street around 10pm and a search of his car allegedly located a small clear plastic resealable bag containing Amphetamine.

The man was arrested and taken to Ryde Hospital for the purpose of a Blood and Urine test and was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for Possession of Prohibited Drug.

He is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on 12 December 12 and police are further investigating the man for Drive Under the Influence of a Drug.