Maria Packed them In!

Ferragosto star attraction Maria Venuti AM with Courtney Coombs and Vanessa De Cuzzi from the Shine Dance Academy. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO

Over 100,000 at Ferragosto!

More than 100,000 people came to Sydney’s largest multicultural festival – Ferragosto – in Five Dock last Sunday.

The massive crowd was the largest to attend the festival which was hosted by City of Canada Bay, SydneyÕs Italian Community and Drummoyne MP John Sidoti.

Star attraction was celebrity Maria Venuti AM who wowed the crowd with well known Italian hit songs including the evergreen Dean Martin classic That’s Amore !

Acting Mayor Helen McCaffrey praised the huge turnout.

“Over 100,000 people came along to our 19th year of Ferragosto,” she said.

” This is a fantastic increase in popularity and support as the festival continues to grow year on year,” she said.

“I had many people approach me throughout the day to say they were having an incredible time.”

Drummoyne MP John Sidoti said the event united all cultures and all sides of politics.

“From whatever background you are from it is important to remember and celebrate your heritage,” he said.

“Ferragosto is a great event that just gets bigger and bigger each year, with one agenda .. to celebrate community.”

Among the most popular performers were the Dancing Hearts studio dancers which starred people with a disability and the Shine Dance Academy in traditional Italian costume.

Domremy Catholic College students also performed and there were displays of vintage Italian cars, Italian cinema, an Italian cooking show and dozens of food and craft stalls.