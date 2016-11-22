Mayor thanks volunteers

Hunters Hill Mayor Richard Quinn recently hosted a Thank-You Morning Tea in the Hunters Hill Town Hall for local volunteers.

Mayor Quinn noted that Hunters Hill has one of the highest rates of muncipal volunteers in Sydney and that 25 per cent of ratepayers perform a volunteer service.

He is pictured with Marist Sisters students, Denise Cabangon, Kelsey Leeder and Alexandra Tang alongside Hunters Hill Citizen of the Year Gary Traill with Betty Benjamin and Yvonne Batterham.

Entertainment at the event was provided by the Marist Sisters College Band from Woolwich.