Mayors Column

As mentioned in my last column the Department of Planning had referred the Gladesville Shopping Village Planning Proposal to the Sydney East Joint Planning Panel for an independent assessment.

The Panel met on 3 November and their full recommendation, can be viewed at http://pgrtracking.planning.nsw.gov.au

The JRPP recommended that the planning proposal proceed to Gateway Determination subject to 6 (six) conditions that must be satisfied prior to the proposal being exhibited.

It is significant to note that the first condition references the recent Gladesville Development Control Plan (Future Gladesville) undertaken by council and states – “as this DCP is the result of engagement with the local community the proposal should be consistent with it”.

The JRPP’s recommendation will be referred to the Minister for Planning & Environment within the next week. It is anticipated a Gateway Determination will be issued with the subject conditions prior to the end of the year or at the latest early in the new year.

A favourable Gateway Determination is required before a proponent can formally exhibit their planning proposal and seek public comment. A Gateway Determination is not an approval, it is one of the many steps required in the plan making process.

On receipt of the Gateway Determination if the proponent chooses to proceed to exhibition they will have to undertake modifications to their proposal to meet the conditions of Gateway. As Council has chosen to be the relevant planning authority, Council will be involved in the assessment of any amended proposal.

* * *

Hunters Hill Carols in the Park is back with another wonderful evening of carols, picnicking, Santa Claus, and a fireworks spectacular. From 6.00pm – 10 pm on Sunday 4 December 2016 at Boronia Park.

Starring this year will be Neil Hanson, Liz Taylor, Ryde Hunters Hill Symphony Orchestra, Gladesville RSL Dance, Hunters Hill Public School, Jordyn Richards and more

There will be a limited number of food stalls selling gozleme, coffee, ice cream and other tasty treats.

* * *

Bat Talk: Join our Council Ranger for an interesting discussion on the Grey-headed Flying Fox (bat) colony at Riverglade Reserve. Learn interesting facts about their distribution, habitat, camp behaviour, breeding, conservation status and the ecological importance of the colony from 10am – 11.30am Friday 9 December Riverglade Reserve (meet at Manning Rd carpark near Tarban St. Please phone Council in 9879 9400 to reserve your spot.

* * *

Teaching someone to drive can be a happy experience. You can learn all the simple steps on how to teach a learner driver at a free two hour workshop. The next workshop in hunters hill will be held from 6pm – 7.30pm on Monday December 5 at Gladesville Road Community Centre, Hunters Hill. Book by calling Elisabeth Sacco 0449 247 495 or emailing lis@saccoms.com.au

* * *

Playground equipment at Buffalo Creek Reserve:

Council has recently installed new playground equipment at Buffalo Creek reserve. The playground is now shaded, has rubber soft fall, a beautiful new cubby house in addition to the very popular flying fox. With tables and BBQ facilities available Buffalo Creek Reserve is a great location for a family picnic or meeting place.

* * *

Environmental Trust Grant

Hunter’s Hill Council, in conjunction with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and Habitat network, has received a 3 year NSW Environmental Trust grant to strategically approach habitat restoration at a landscape level along the lower Parramatta River estuary.

Bush regeneration works and flora and bird monitoring have commenced at Clarkes Point, Kellys Bush and Gladesville Reserve. If you would like to help plant habitat in these reserves or join a Bushcare Group, please contact Council’s Bushcare Project Officer on 0407 953 139 or 9879 9400.