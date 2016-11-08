Meet Royal Rehab’s Martina Fox

Martina Fox (pictured below) has taken up the position of Community Relations and Marketing Manager of Putney’s Royal Rehab.

The experienced Martina Fox has worked closely with former Community Relations Manager Jim Towers and told The Weekly Times Managing Editor John F Booth AM she looked forward to the challenge.

“We have a lot of good news stories to tell and I look forward to telling our stories to readers of our local newspaper, The Weekly Times,” Ms Fox said.

“These stories are about how we help our clients, who may be unable to return to their former lives, start new lives and about how we help them.

“They will be about our Return 2 Sport program, our Return 2 Driving initiative and many, many other programs for people who may suffer a brain or a spinal injury.”

Martina Fox has previously worked on the Northern Beaches Hospital Project in an administrative, marketing and fundraising role and The Weekly Times can reveal she is a former Brownie and Girl Guide.

Her new role will see her liaise with the media and the community as well as being the official handler of the Royal RehabÕs pet therapy hound – an ironic role for someone with the surname Fox !

“What I like most about the Royal Rehab is seeing people improve,” she said.

“Unlike a hospital setting, where patients are short stay, our clients are here for months and is some cases they are unable to walk or talk when they arrive here.”

The new Community Relations and Marketing Manager also paid tribute to Mr Towers, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Lowndes and staff.

“Jim has done public relations for TV, rugby league and even for rock bands and I’ve learned a lot from him,” she said.

“Our CEO Stephen Lowdnes, is fantastic and I can’t speak highly enough of our committed, professional and compassionate staff under his leadership.”

Royal Rehab’s new Community Relations and Marketing Manager Martina Fox enjoys reading the local newspaper. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO