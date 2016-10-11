Mentor Power!

The Raise Youth Mentoring Foundation recently held its annual local celebration at Marsden High School.

The Foundation is supported by Ryde MP Victor Dominello and helps provide community mentors for junior students who need a friend to talk to and encourge them at school.

Program Counsellor Janeve Friedman told The Weekly Times the Raise Foundation is hpoing to find one thousand local community leaders to serve as mentors.

“They will be mentors for young people at risk of disengaging from high school next year,” she said.

Volunteers who would like to mentor a young person are being welcomed into Raise Foundation’s mentor training program commencing when schools return in February, next year.

“Join us and make a tangible difference in the lives of our youth and your life will be enhanced too.,” Ms Friedman said.

“ For two hours a week, in two school terms you can give back to your local community.

For more information email Ms Friedman at mentor@raise.org.au or visit www.raise.org.au

“Bring a friend so you can train and volunteer together… we would love to hear from you.”