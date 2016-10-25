Milestone anniversary for Ron and Pauline

Long time Ryde residents Pauline and Ron Tracey (pictured) celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The couple were married on October 27, 1951 in Our Lady of Dolours Church at Chatswood and settled in Ryde where they’ve lived for over 50 years. Pauline played competition tennis for many years while Ron was a long serving butcher with Wade’s Meats and a stalwart player and coach with Gordon Rugby Club before preparing Killara junior sides. They raised four children – Karen, Craig, Janette and Mark and enjoy spending time with their grandkids.