MP Anthony Roberts sponsors revolutionary art

Lane Cove MP Anthony Roberts (centre) with Hungarian Revolution curators Gustav and Katalin Ilosvay. The exhibition is on display at NSW Parliament House

This month’s 60th Anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution has been honored by an exhibition at NSW Parliament, commended by Lane Cove MP Anthony Roberts.

Mr Roberts sponsored the exhibition by Gustav and Katalin Ilosvay which he described as a fitting tribute to Hungarians who lost their lives fighting Communism.

“I wish to congratulate all our featured artists on the quality of their work and their passion and skill are reflected in the high quality of artwork we can see before us,Ó he said.

“It is a fitting tribute to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

“The cost of the Revolution was 2,500 casualties and more than 20,000 wounded.

“For months after the revolution the people of Hungary were subject to torture, arrests and executions, a situation which forced over 200,000 people to flee the country, many choosing to settle here in Australia.

“It could be argued that the Hungarian Revolution occurred on Australian soil as 1956 was the year of the Melbourne Olympics and tensions between the Hungarian and USSR teams were understandably high.

“We can draw parallels between this and our own ANZAC day.”