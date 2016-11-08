My 2RRR c0-host Amie is a goodwill ambassador

To The POINT

with AURELIA SOPHIA ROMAN

AMIE BRANSGROVE and myself have become a dynamic duo as co-producers and presenters of Radio Active on Radio 2RRR 88.5 FM on Wednesdays from 6pm to 7pm.

Our magazine style show features all the latest news in the Ryde and Hunters Hill municipality focusing on politics, music, charities, the arts and local events in Sydney.

Amie is an actor, presenter, voice artist and radio producer.

She has a modelling contract with TVSN in jewellery, makeup, hair, skin-care, fashion and has a background in finance but perfected her performing arts skills at NIDA.

She has also starred in various Australian feature films.

Last year Amie participated in the International Australia Pageant and became the 2016 Goodwill Ambassador.

As the Goodwill Ambassador she assisted in discovering contestants, sponsors and raising funds in total of $43,175.

As the official gold runner for Australia for UNHCR in the City2Surf2015, Amie selected this charity as her platform because they are a vital national charity responsible for helping and saving lives all over the world.

* * *

AMIE HAS also continued to support various charities, through her work as a co-producer for Radio Active.

She has promoted fundraisers and raised awareness of these vital institutions in her interviews with: Bianca Ciccia, Event and Fundraising Manager of HeartKids NSW; Michelle Adair, CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Australia Charity; Jean Madden, CEO of Street Swags Australia Charity; Leslie Mayer from St Joseph’s College about Voices of Indigenous Youth; Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Social Services Concetta Fierravanti Wells about Harmony Day and many more.

Amie’s enthusiasm was infectious and quickly ignited my interest in the not for profit charity organisation.

* * *

LAST MONTH I was nominated as the Marketing & PR Director for the Australia International Pageant and IÕm honoured to share an exclusive that I’ve also been appointed as a Board Member joining Amie and seven other highly regarded and accomplished Directors of the Australia International Pageant.

This will be my second appointment as as a Board Member to an organisation.

I was also appointed back in July as the Marketing & Publicity Director for 2RRR 88.5 FM and now Board Member for the Local Radio Station for the Ryde Regional Area.

Last week the Crowning of Mrs, Mis, Miss & Miss Teen Australia took place at the Novotel Parramatta.

The winners of the Australia International Pageant for 2017 were Mrs Australia International (Leila Sweeney McDougall), Ms Australia International (Rana Yawary), Miss Australia International (Alice Su), Miss Teen Australia International (Breanna Blick) and Goodwill Ambassador (Kathryn Nair).

Winners were chosen based on an interview (40 per cent). evening, fitness wear and a selected charity to use as their platform fundraising for the year.

The contestants managed to raise nearly $500,000 for various charity organisations.

* * *

AT THE crowning ceremony, National Director of the Australia International Pageant Ferial Youakim shared her story on stage.

“Although my life has not always been perfect, the challenges that I have faced over the years have made me into the person I am today”, she said.

“The pain that I had experienced for so long is what motivated me to embark on my journey and to form the foundation”.

Ferial’s commitment to causes helping women and children is a shining beacon to all.

She is a fearless role model for women, a human rights activist with a vision to take Australia International Pageants to the next level.

To inspire ordinary Australian women who show compassion, intellect and beauty to become leaders in their community through acts of charity and goodwill.

* * *

TO GET to know more about each of the winners Radio Active have interviewed them for an up and close interview talking about their charity platform.

You can listen to each interview weekly on Wednesday nights from 6pm to 7pm on 2RRR 88.5FM or live stream www.2rrr.org.au

Australia International Pageant have already started searching for next year’s contestants.

If you’re interested phone 1300 595 898.

Both Amie and myself have worked closely together as presenters on Radio Active for nearly a year and we now have another guest presenter Caria Watt who’ll be joining the team full time in 2017.

We are committed to making great radio sharing local news and stories on 2RRR – your Local Sound.

AURELIA SOPHIA ROMAN is Marketing & Publicity Director for Radio 2RRR.