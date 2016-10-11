National Disability Insurance Scheme starts in Hunters Hill

By Tania Gamble

Hunters Hill Council

Aged & Disability Coordinator

Community Services at Hunter’s Hill Council has up to date information about the events and activities happening in the area.

Whether you prefer exercise classes, art groups, or education and learning experiences there are classes and groups to suit people of all ages and abilities.

Council also has up to date information on some of the national changes to services that are taking place including the National Disability Insurance Scheme and My Aged Care. For further information please call Council’s Aged and Disability Coordinator on 9879 9454 or email gamblet@huntershill.nsw.gov.au

Are you NDIS ready?

The roll out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme has commenced in the Northern Sydney area. The NDIS is a new way of providing individualised support for people with an impairment or condition that is likely to be permanent and affects their ability to take part in everyday activities.

Hunter’s Hill Council in conjunction with Lane Cove Council and Uniting will be holding an information expo for carers, families and people with a disability. You can find out more about the NDIS and what it means for you. It is an opportunity for you to participate in small group and one-on-one discussions about the NDIS. You can also collect information from local service providers to assist you to prepare for the transition.

Small group discussion and topic sessions are:Early Years, Local Area Coordination and the NDIS, Transition To Work or Employment and Carers/ General NDIS

The sessions will be held on Monday October 17 with two sessions 5.00pm- 6.00pm and 7.00pm- 8.00pm at the Lane Cove Library, Library Walk, Lane Cove

For more information contact Hunter’s Hill Council Ph: 9879 9400. No booking is required for this free event.

National Carers Week – October 16th to 22nd

Anyone can become a carer at any time in their life. National Carers Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of the tremendous support given by family and friends to people who have a disability, mental illness, drug and /or alcohol dependency, chronic condition, terminal illness or who are frail.

Hunters Hill Council is supporting Hunters Hill Ryde Community Services to hold a lunch to recognise carers in the local area. The lunch will be held at the Ambassador Restaurant on 20 October. For further details about this event please call Rosemary Liu on 9817 0101.

HHRCS 50th Anniversary

Hunters Hill Ryde Community Services is a well-known not-for-profit organisation in the local community that provides a range of supports and assistance to people who are elderly, frail, socially isolated, have a disability or are experiencing financial hardship. Hunter’s Hill Council provides support to these programs.

This November they will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. What started out as a small service providing Meals on Wheels is now delivering 13,300 meals annually along with 7 Social Support Programs and 6 Community Services. To celebrate their anniversary they will be holding a cocktail party on Saturday 12 November. For further information about this event please contact HHRCS on 9817 0101.