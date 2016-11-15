New and exciting changes at Ryde Podiatry Centre

You might have noticed driving past our practice on Pope street that we have modernised the signage and our logo at the front of the building.

However, the changes here are not just cosmetic.

We are excited to inform our patients and local community that we have grown into part of a larger medical group.

Alliance Medical Group also encompasses our sister clinic OnePoint Health located in Penrith.

OnePoint Health is the largest single Podiatry practice in Australia and will help provide Ryde Podiatry Centre with the tools and resources to maintain the high clinical standards the local community has come to expect from us while also embracing the progressive nature of modern medical treatments.

One of the advantages for Ryde Podiatry Centre of being part of a larger group is that we now have footwear for sale onsite.

Our high standing in the professional medical community means we have following progressive and advanced services at our disposal when treating you.

These include: Shockwave Therapy

3D Scanned Custom Foot Orthotics

Podiatrist Approved Footwear in-store

Ingrown Toenail Surgery

General Foot Care including nails, corns & callus care

Department of Veteran’s Affairs (DVA) Consultations

Medicare Enhanced Primary Care (EPC) Plans accepted.

Our extended network of practitioners now also allows us access to some of the best specialists in the business including:

Senior experienced Podiatrists

Sports Doctor

Orthopaedic Surgeon

Plastic Surgeon

Physiotherapists

Other Allied Health professionals

So next time you are near our practice in Pope Street Ryde feel free to come say hello to one of our friendly reception staff and ask about our new services and newest members of our team.