New era for all weather sports

Work on the $3,000,000 synthetic turf pitch at ELS Hall Oval in North Ryde kicked off on Monday.

The new pitch is expected to be completed by March and will provide a year round, all weather playing surface, with line marking for Australian Rules and soccer as well as a landscaped path.

It will also be the first field in Australia to use the full-cork infill technology for heat reduction, playing comfort and reduced environmental impact.

Ryde Mayor Clr Jerome Laxale said it will ensure “a level playing field” for boys and girls football and it will revolutionise junior sport in Ryde as it can be used for up to 80 hours a week.

“For the young soccer players here today it means that every Saturday will be match day with no cancellation due to wet weather” Mayor Laxale said.

North West Sydney Koalas ace Maddison Gardoni kicked off the synthetic pitch works alongside Ryde Mayor Jerome Laxale and players from Ryde Panthers FC and the NWS Koalas. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO