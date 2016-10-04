NSW Government Community Service Award for principal Tim

Epping Boys High School principal Timothy O’Brien is the recipient of a NSW Government Community Service Award.

Ryde MP Victor Dominello recently presented Mr O’Brien with his prestigious award, describing him as “a true leader and worthy recipient.”

“Timothy has far exceeded expectations in his role as Principal of Epping Boys High School,” said Mr Dominello.

“His attitude and approach to boys’ education at this multicultural high school has had a significant and life changing effect on numerous boys at the school specifically, the student cohort general,” he said.

“High school is a time where characters are formed and Tim’s leadership is fostering positive attitudes, respect and resilience amongst his students.”

With over 1000 students at the school, the impact Mr O’Brien has on the community is significant.

He has cultivated a strong sense of pride amongst the Epping Boys students, who strongly identify as ‘Epping Boys’, and whose resilience and cohesion was demonstrated by Mr O’Brien’s careful handling of the alleged terrorism incident in 2015.

Mr O’Brien’s optimistic attitude towards all boys, both high achievers and those who struggle, has had a positive impact on the whole school community.

“He facilitates unity and harmony amongst staff and students, who bond together through sporting and academic team challenges, as well as in creative productions and environmental awareness projects,” Mr Dominello added.