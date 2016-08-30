One Night Only Bee Gees experience

FANS of the Bee Gees are in for a treat this Saturday night September 3 when One Night Only put on a tribute show at North Ryde RSL Community Club at 8pm.

Club patrons will be up and dancing when Andy Sutton (Barry Gibb) is joined on stage by fellow band members Andrew Tipple (Robin Gibb), Glenn Ford (Maurice Gibb) and bass player Neil Rhodes.

One Night Only’s show is a celebration of the Bee Gees’ four decades worth of music.

Sutton, who formed the group in 2011, said the show would be made up of the Bee Gees greatest hits, including from the disco era.

An experienced campaigner, Sutton has performed in Long Way To The Top – the AC/DC Spectacular featuring original AC/DC singer Dave Evans; The Doors Experience and on harmonies in Elvis To The Max.

Tipple has worked in musical theatre production presenting vocal harmony workshops for Cats, Mamma Mia and Chests while Ford is a former keyboard player for Jeff St John.

Rhodes was formerly the bass player for world famous 1960’s chart topping outfit Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Come and listen to over four decades of hits including Stayin Alive, Night Fever, Massachusetts, Spicks and Specks, I Started A Joke, Tragedy, To Love Somebody, How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, Nights On Broadway, How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancing, Jive Talkin and much more.

This show displays all of the energy, humour and vocal brilliance that was The Bee Gees and is a celebration of the world famous group’s music as well as a band of professional musicians that will recreate the music to a tee.

Tickets $25 available from reception. Show starts at 8pm. Bookings 9888-7588.