Orange By-election a Big Wake Up Call to Baird Government!

HUNTERS HILL HAPPENINGS

with Mayor RICHARD QUINN

THE WEEKEND result in the Orange by-election should send a big wake up call to the NSW Government.

As highly respected election analyst Antony Green has confirmed, the swing against the Nationals and the current NSW Government is the biggest swing against any sitting government in the state’s electoral history.

What the Orange result and the recent US election results also confirm is that pre-election polling is by no means a reliable indicator of the outcome.

Governments that push ahead with agendas that don’t have broad community support are destined for political annihilation at general elections.

A reform agenda in any organisation needs broad support, with those affected actively engaged in and supportive of the proposed reform.

Issues such as the forced amalgamation of councils and the greyhound racing ban have surprised and blind-sided communities, who feel let down and disempowered by their elected representatives. Put simply, a ‘no surprises’ approach to government is needed, where political parties and aspirants openly and honestly articulate their policies prior to an election.

This is the only way to gain the trust of electors, the majority of whom subsequently give a mandate on polling day to the successful party or coalition of parties.

The forced merger of councils has exposed the NSW Government’s profound dishonesty with the people of NSW.

Following the ordered release of documents, disclosure of which was strongly resisted by the NSW Government, it is now apparent that plans to forcibly merge councils were well under way prior to the 2015 State election.

Unlike other policies, such as the lease of electricity infrastructure, the Baird Coalition chose not to disclose this to the people of NSW. Instead, a disingenuous post-election consultation process that complies legally and was intended to ‘tick a box’ has been rejected as a sham by communities across the state.

A fundamental principle in any democratic society has been deliberately and dishonestly been thrown aside by the Baird Government, namely that people expect and demand a say in how they are governed.

Constant calls for a poll or plebiscite on the issue of forced council mergers were rejected by the Government and their Delegates.

All the Government had to do was ask the people, the stakeholders. This is Change Management 101. The people of Orange have now had their say. I look forward to a similar opportunity in March 2019.

* * *

HUNTERS HILL Street Feast will again be held this Saturday November 19 from 5pm.

We will transform parts of Gladesville Road into a magical dining and entertainment arena where you will be able to have dinner under a canopy of lights, leaves and stars, with friends, family and neighbours.

On the menu will be Via Napoli Pizzeria, Three Beans, Stain, Il Girarrosto, Lipari, Grand View, Chicho’s and more. Come along and join in the fun. More information can be found at https://hhstreetfeast.com.au/

* * *

PLANNING NSW advised on October 14 their assessment of the Gladesville Shopping Village (GSV) ‘pre-gateway review’ was complete.

On October 21, their report was made available.

The report recommends that the GSV planning proposal be referred to the Sydney East Joint Regional Planning Panel for independent assessment as to whether it should receive a favourable gateway determination.

A favourable gateway determination means the proposal has merit and can proceed to public exhibition, subject to fulfilling the conditions placed on at gateway.

The Sydney East Joint Regional Planning Panel is currently considering the GSV planning proposal. Further details and copies of reports are available on Council’s website.

* * *

CLOSING DATE for nominations for the Australia Day Awards has been extended until November 25, 2016.

Hunters Hill Council is searching for the 2017 Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson or Sports Team of the Year and Community Event of the Year.

Do you know someone who has done countless volunteer hours for a service organisation, a local sporting or community group or an educational facility? Do you know someone who has an outstanding achievement in their work, sport or studies?

Please nominate this individual or group for the 2017 Hunters Hill Australia Day Awards.

Nomination Form can be downloaded from Council’s website www.huntershill.nsw.gov.au or collected from the Customer Service Centre, 22 Alexandra Street, Hunters Hill.

For more information email council@huntershill.nsw.gov.au or phone 9879 9400.

* * *

THE GREATER Sydney Commission is holding a series of open community drop in sessions to allow residents to find out more about the draft District Plans that are currently being developed to guide planning for Sydney.

Community Drop In session for the Sydney North District will be held Saturday December 3 at the Dougherty Centre, 7 Victor Street, Chatswood from 10am – 1pm.

More information about the district planning process can be found on the website: www.greatersydneycommission.nsw.gov.au

* * *

JOIN OUR Council Ranger for an interesting discussion on the Grey-headed Flying Fox (bat) colony at Riverglade Reserve.

Learn interesting facts about their distribution, habitat, camp behaviour, breeding, conservation status and the ecological importance of the colony from Friday December 9 at Riverglade Reserve (meet at Manning Road carpark near Tarban Street) from 10am to 11.30am. Phone Council in 9879 9400 to reserve your spot.

* * *

COUNCIL HAS recently installed new playground equipment at Buffalo Creek reserve.

The playground is now shaded, has rubber soft fall, a beautiful new cubby house in addition to the very popular flying fox.

With tables and barbecue facilities available Buffalo Creek Reserve is a great location for a family picnic or meeting place.

* * *

HUNTERS HILL Council, in conjunction with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and Habitat network, has received a three year NSW Environmental Trust grant to strategically approach habitat restoration at a landscape level along the lower Parramatta River estuary.

Bush regeneration works and flora and bird monitoring have commenced at Clarkes Point, Kellys Bush and Gladesville Reserve.

If you would like to help plant habitat in these reserves or join a Bushcare Group, contact Council’s Bushcare Project Officer on 0407 953 139 or 9879 9400.

* * *

COUNCIL held their Annual Volunteers Morning Tea last Wednesday.

The event is a wonderful opportunity to thank the many volunteers who provide help, inspiration, enjoyment and opportunities for people of all ages in a positive healthy manner.

Our many community volunteers are generous people who remain engaged in our community, and this generosity is hugely valuable in providing various support services.

Our special guests on the day included volunteers from bushcare groups, aged care services, Council committees, special interest groups, church groups, local school students and community service groups. To find out how you could become a volunteer for an organisation or special interest group contact Council’s Community Services Officer on 9879 9400.