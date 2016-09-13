Our Coat of Arms defines who we are

By SUE HOOPMANN

Emeritus Mayor OAM

Hunters Hill Council is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Coat of Arms.

It is important students and other residents learn about our Coat of Arms, which reflects our heritage, our location and the things we value.

The Coat of Arms was presented to the historic municipality by former Prime Minister John Howard based on a design created by former Town Clerk Bill Phipson, Hunters Hill artist Barry Drake and the local community.

Its central motif of a hunting horn is from the family crest of Captain John Hunter who commanded the First Fleet ship ‘Sirius’ and whose name gives our harbourside hill its name.

The blue waves on the Coat of Arms’ shield represent the Lane Cove and Parramatta Rivers and the two oars – in the colours of St Joseph’s College – further connect the municipality to the rivers.

The helmet is surmounted with a golden crown of fleur-de-lis to honour Hunters Hill’s history as The French Village and from the crown grows the native Port Jackson Fig of Sydney Harbour.

Our French heritage is maintained today in our unique Friendship Agreement with the Parisian town of Le Vesinet and our student exchange program with Le Vesinet.

Hunters Hill’s annual Moocooboola Festival hosts a stall by the Le Vesinet friendship group and we’ve established a tradition where the French flag is flown on Bastille Day and on those days where it is important to show our solidarity with France.

Two white water birds on the Coat of Arms – the Ibis – represent the Hunters Hill’s native fauna and they stand on a base of sandstone which was used to quarry many of the original heritage homes.

The Coat of Arms motto ‘Moocooboola’ is an Aboriginal word which translates as ‘The Meeting Of The Waters’.

The Coat of Arms has been officially recognised by the United Kingdom’s College of Arms.

This is especially significant as it gives us official international recognition.

Our local residents should take pride in the Coat Of Arms, which represent what is special, unique and worth preserving.

It is especially important to value our local heritage as we fight against the proposed abolition of the Hunters Hill Municipality and its forced merger into Ryde.

We are fortunate to have a local council managed by a dedicated team of councillors who live locally and have a strong local knowledge and a professional commitment to Hunters Hill.

Our staff are also a dedicated, friendly and experienced team of professionals led by long serving General Manager Barry Smith.

I’m proud to be Emeritus Mayor of Hunters Hill, whose Coat of Arms we proudly proclaim.

Here’s to the long lasting future of Hunters Hill.