OXFAM Life Membership  award for our Dianne

Industrious volunteer worker Diane Sackelariou of Gladesville has received Honorary Life Membership from OXFAM Australia, the independent community-based aid and development organisation. Dianne – one of only five awardees – is pictured receiving her award from OXFAM Chair Dennis Goldner, a partner in Deliotte who are string supporters of the work of OXFAM. She was recognised for over 50 years of voluntary work which included 40 years on the State Voluntary Committee and over 30 years of organising the Hunters Hill Freedom from Hunger Doorknocks. Freedom from Hunger later merged with Community Aid Abroad prior to becoming OXFAM. Receiving her award a proud Dianne said “this is a team effort.”

“Without family and friends and the loyal doorknockers of Hunters Hill Catholic and Church of England communities this wouldn’t have been possible,” she added.