    

Phipson William (Bill)

Published September 6, 2016 | By admin

Passed away on September 7, 2016. Late of Jamberoo, formerly Hunters Hill. Loving husband, brother, dad and grandad. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends

Aged 78 Years
In our Hearts Forever

Bill’s funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday September 12, 2016 at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers donations to Triple Care Farm would be appreciated.

STAN CRAPP KIAMA
4243 2371
100% Australian Owned

