Pirates cricketers pad up for City & Suburban series

To The POINT

with STEVE DRAKE

IT’S THAT time of year again to bring out the whites and check your playing gear because the 2016-17 cricket season is about to get underway.

The Pirates’ Hunters Hill ‘Hillies’ Cricket Club are about to do it all again and this season they need to particularly put on a good display following Hunters Hill Rugby’s tremendous premiership victory in the NSW Suburban Div 2 Barraclough Cup Grand Final.

It’s great to see that Hunters Hill Council is again with the Pirates putting some extra tender loving care into the turf pitch up at Hillies headquarters at Boronia Park No 1 Oval.

The pitch was a significant improvement last year on the previous couple of seasons and this season promises to be even better from what I’ve heard!

We are particularly proud that we get to play on a genuine turf wicket, because from a purist’s point of view, there is nothing better.

* * *

WITH A few players retiring or leaving the area, we’re looking for some new or returning players to add to our ranks this year.

We currently have a great group of guys of mixed ages that love their cricket and are eager to welcome some newcomers to our team.

Last summer we had a couple of younger players aged in their 20s join the side and their enthusiasm and fresh approach blended perfectly with the wealth of experience from some of the more seasoned players.

In the spirit of Fathers’ Day I put it to you dads out there, why don’t you come and play with the Hillies and show your kids how it’s done?

Give them the goal that they too will be able in future years play as their idols do, on turf.

Likewise we always welcome father/son combinations in our side that have worked so well over the years.

To spend time and play cricket together is a great bonding opportunity.

* * *

THE WHOLE point of the Pirates Cricket Club is to financially contribute along with Council to strive to have the best turf pitch reasonably possible in the local area.

This gives our junior players the chance to later, when they get more skilled and /or older, play on turf and experience the game as it’s meant to be played, on rolled and prepared – but never to be taken for granted – turf wickets.

Synthetic wickets are great improvements on mats and concrete, but they lack the vagaries and subtleness of turf.

Whether you’re a batsman or a bowler the ultimate test is on turf.

Likewise I would encourage any other guys out there who once played grade or school cricket and haven’t played for a while due to a lack of time to commit to a double weekend and even less chance of making it to practice.

Good news guys! We play on Saturday afternoons – 30/35 overs per side with a decision that day.

We play most of our games at Boronia Park Oval, so you are only a couple of minutes from home if you want to go out in the evening and training is purely optional and has no bearing on your inclusion in the side.

Come and join a group of players that love donning their whites and playing cricket on a Saturday afternoon in an atmosphere of camaraderie between guys of all ages.

After the match , the bar is always open to have a few ‘cold ones’ and talk about the game.

So as the weather starts to get warmer, take another look at the possibilities of getting into some one day cricket up at your local oval on a turf wicket..relive the game you love to watch on TV with the Pirates’ cricket team in the City and Suburban competition.

STEVE DRAKE is a stalwart of Hunters Hill Cricket Club