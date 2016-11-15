‘Please Pray for my beautiful Mum’ – Bianca

Bianca Venuti Hughes the daughter of Gladesville entertainer extraordinaire Maria Venuti AM has asked readers of The Weekly Times to continue praying for her mother and to send beautiful photographs to her at Royal North Shore Hospital.

Bianca remains by her mother’s bedside as she recovers from a major stroke last Saturday week and surgery on Thursday for a broken ankle.

In an exclusive message to readers of The Weekly Times, Bianca writes:

“A big thanks for the Get Well Maria cover story, no update yet, still the same … a major stroke, being monitored, ups and downs along the way, uncertain of recovery at this stage.

“She would like beautiful photos and best wishes and prayers for recovery.”

Police have not charged a 38 year old man who was detained outside her home at the time Maria Venuti suffered the major stroke.

She had reported concerns of a stalker to police in September and a suspect had undergone a psychiatric assessment.