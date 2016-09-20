Police seek wheelie bin idiots

RYDE POLICE are seeking help to catch the idiots who endangered people’s lives by throwing wheelie bins onto Lane Cove Road last Saturday night.

Police said one of the bins hit a Toyota Prado driven by a 63 year old man around one am and that three other bins were thrown by ‘an unknown person or persons’ from an 8m raised embankment onto the Lane Cove Road off ramp, at the intersection of Victoria Road.

The 63-year-old driver was not injured but Prado’s windscreen was damaged.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

***

A STOLEN car was set ablaze outside a home in Forster Street, West Ryde on Sunday morning.

Police report the fire brigade was called to extinguish the blaze around 3 am with no one injured.

A police inspection of the burned out vehicle found the car’s registration plates were missing and later confirmed the car had been stolen between 5pm on Saturday and 3 am on Sunday from a unit complex in Ryde.

It is unknown how the fire was started at this stage.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

***

A SIXTY ONE year old woman was charged with shoplifting at an Eastwood Fruit and Vegetable market on Tuesday.

Police allege the offence occured around 11.20 am after the Baulkham Hills woman entered the store with an empty pram.

It is alleged the woman tride to hide the stolen goods in the pram, disguised as a child sleeping under a blanket.

She was stopped by a shop assisant and was later charged by police with shoplifting.

***

Ryde Police have issued the following warning in relation to people who have had their wallets and purses recently stolen.

“A series of incidents have been occurring within the Ryde LAC where victims have had their wallets/purses stolen, sometimes from the home.

“The offender then contacts the victim a short time later and states that they are from the victims banking institution.

“The offender states that they would like to cancel their credit cards but require the PIN to do so.

“The offender has then gone on to defraud the victim be withdrawing funds from their account.”

Police are urging people to never reveal their PIN to anybody, even if they state they are from the bank.

“Banking institutions will NEVER ask you for your PIN to cancel a credit card.”

“The banks do not know what your PIN is.

“The PIN you receive is computer generated.”

As we move towards a cashless society, the use of debit and credit cards over cash is common place.

“Your cards hold highly personal information that, if not safeguarded, can be copied or stolen.”