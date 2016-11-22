Prayers for our Maria

Prayers are continuing to be offered for Gladesville’s favourite entertainer extraordinaire Maria Venuti AM who remains at Royal North Shore Hospital following a severe stroke.

Last Wednesday’s Mass at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Woolwich offered prayers for Maria through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Padre Pio.

Prayers in Italian were also said for her at yesterday’s 9.20am prayer group meeting at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gladesville as well as prayers offered at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where she was a student.

The local Padre Pio Prayer group has also offered prayers and prayers are being said at the Saint’s Shrine in Pietrelcina, Italy.

CAPTION: The Padre Pio Prayer group at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Woolwich are praying for Maria Venuti AM. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO