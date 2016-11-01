Pre-Christmas Gift Appeal

Help keep a smile on Samantha’s face . . . .

Macquarie Park Rotary’s Roseanna Gallo OAM and Ryde Toyota’s David Tompkins appeal to TWT readers to help buy the best Christmas present ever for little Samantha and her Mum Samira.

Make this Christmas magical for Samantha

A caring West Ryde mum and her handicapped little girl hope readers of The Weekly Times can find it in their hearts to help them buy a desperately needed Christmas present.

Samira’s Shebat’s 12 year old daughter Samantha has the congenital disease Cdg2m which confines her to a wheelchair and unable to eat or breathe without mum’s constant assistance.

Samantha is unable to go to school or even play with other children because of her low immunity to disease but her life is filled with magical excursions and being enthralled by the sights and sounds of the world around her.

Yet her simple everyday joy has become increasing difficult as Samira struggles to get her in and out of a car, but thanks to the kindness of Rotary and Ryde Toyota a specially modified vehicle has become available and readers can help her purchase it.

“Samantha loves to go to the shops and delights in being able to sip the chocolate from my cappacino,” Samira said.

“At the moment she loves to look at Christmas trees and see the Christmas lights and decorations.

“Her world is a magical world of music and cuddles but it takes a lot of hard work and time to squeeze her into a car.

“Yes, it is a struggle but to see her face light up with a smile means the world to me and so try to we make the effort together.”

Ryde celebrity and Rotarian Roseanna Gallo OAM is one of many locals moved by the Samantha’s story.

“Now Samantha is growing older it is increasingly difficult for mum to lift her and place her in the seat as the car door is too small and poor Samantha bumps her head or legs and arms get caught in the door,” she said.

“Our Rotary objective is to raise funds to purchase a car that can be modified to accommodate for Samantha and her wheelchair and our budget is $36,000.

“A number of local people have pledged funds and our Rotary Club is honoured to have an opportunity to help raise this money, through the generosity of readers of The Weekly Times.”

Ryde Toyota has donated $2,600 and a worldwide search by its General Manager David Tompkins has sourced the ideal wheelchair modified car.

“I heard about Samantha and I came down here to her home where Samira and I had a cry together and I promised to help if I could,” he said.

“This little girl really broke my heart and now we’ve been able to get tax deductibility through Rotary to purchase the car we’re relying on the kindness of our community to make this car the most wonderful Christmas gift, ever.”

With money raised, it can be delivered by Santa within weeks.

“To contribute to this tax deductible Christmas gift for Samira and Samantha go to our website www.rawcs.com.au where, on the bottom right hand corner you will see a project number and a request to type in the details in the prompt box,” Roseanna Gallo said.

“If you don’t have the internet and would like to make a contribution then simply phone me on 0418 692 410.

“Together we can make this a truly magical Christmas for an lovely little girl and her loving, inspiring mum.”

A smile that breaks your heart. Little Samantha and her mum Samira join Ryde celebrity Roseanna Gallo OAM (left) and Ryde Toyota’s David Tompkins to appeal to readers to contribute to buy the best Christmas present, ever. TWT on-the-spot photo.