Prove you’re poor, clubs told

LOCAL sporting clubs will be asked to have their private financial records examined by Ryde City Council to prove they are poor under a so called ‘pay for play’ regime.

The council heard there are club’s ‘crying poor’ over sports ground fees and now they’ll have to prove it after the Ryde Liberals used their numbers at last Tuesday night’s Ryde City Council meeting to pass the tell all motion.

ÒI was concerned about the level of contributions being offered (to the council) by the clubs,Ó Liberal Clr Artin Etmedkdjian said.

ÒWe need to send the message that we’re clear to lead the way but if we leave it to the whim of the clubs they’ll come in with the bare minimum.

ÒIt may be hard to get more money from the clubs but I may be surprised.Ó

Councillor Jerome Laxale said he is shocked by what Ryde Labor regards as a ‘pay for play’ demand.

ÒThis is big government delving into their accounts to grab an extra buck out of them, it is outrageous, absurd and highly offensive to our clubs,Ó he said.

ÒI can’t see any correlation between the club’s financial statements and grounds allocation and I just think this is basically an attempt to jack up fees.

ÒIt is unfair and we don’t ask our ratepayers to provide us with bank statements to show how much money they have in the bank when we determine their rates.Ó

Liberal Clr Sarkis Yedelian OAM said he’s wrong.

ÒWe do, in fact ask our pensioners for financial statements to prove they are pensioners and these clubs have to be transparent,Ó he said.

ÒIt is wrong to subsidise them by up to 90 per cent without asking how much they have.Ó

Mayor Pickering stressed that a greater capacity to pay will not, necessarily, mean greater usage of sports grounds.

Liberal Clr Roy Maggio has advocated for a ‘shared use’ of grounds policy.

ÒWe need to keep this clean,Ó he said.

Clubs have long argued that they provide a community service to Ryde and to the health and wellbeing of families and that their first financial priority is to provide services to players.

There are other people in the community who believe that clubs monopolise parks to the exclusion of passive recreational use and cost ratepayers money in ground upkeep.

Under former Mayor Jerome Laxale, these costs have been reduced through the introduction of synthetic turf at ground such as the ELS Hall sports fields in Ryde.