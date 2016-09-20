Puzzles and Paints in Field of Mars Reserve

Ryde Hunters Hill Flora & Fauna Preservation Society Activities committee have organised a Family Afternoon this Sunday September 25 in the Field of Mars Reserve, Pittwater Road, Gladesville from 2pm to 4pm.

Bring the children along to Puzzles and Paints –

fun activities for kids of all ages.

Activities will include Treasure Trove: Follow clues in nature to win your treasure; Artists in Mars: Bring pencils, crayons, textas or painting set (or use the Society’s) to depict an animal, ant, rock or scene in the Reserve for the Society to display; Birds Off a Feather: Identify birds by looking at their feathers and Crazy Clues: Scavenger hunts with a difference

Everyone gets a special certificate of participation.

Entry is FREE but donations welcome to cover costs.

Information, maps and brochures will be available, along with afternoon tea and cool drinks. Bring closed shoes and a hat. Children attending this event must be accompanied by an adult.

Inquiries 9879-6067 and leave message or email: rhhffps@gmail.com