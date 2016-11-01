Raising awareness about disability issues in our local community

HUNTERS HILL HAPPENINGS

with Mayor RICHARD QUINN

THANKS TO all who contributed to the success of recent community events.

The inaugural Gladesville Flicks ‘n’ Eats was a wonderful event with a great atmosphere, a delicious array of food and lots of people, despite the adverse weather.

Many thanks to the generous sponsors of this event including John Paranchi from McGrath Real Estate; Gladesville Shopping Village; The Bayview Hotel; Radio 2RRR and the Sydney Indie Film Festival. Also, the Young in Art Exhibition was another successful event showcasing the talents of our young people.

This annual event promotes the artistic creativity of our young people and this year Council and the Hunters Hill Art Exhibition provided buses to assist the local schools to bring students to visit the exhibition.

* * *

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3 is International Day of People with a Disability.

This is an opportunity to raise awareness about disability issues in the community and to support the development of an inclusive society.

Further information about this day is available from www.idpwd.com.au

Council works towards improving the inclusion of people with a disability in the local community.

In recent years Council has upgraded facilities including the access at Fairland Hall, installed a hearing loop in the Council Chambers and provided improved information about accessibility at Council events such as the Moocooboola Festival and the Hunters Hill Art Exhibition.

In 2017 Hunters Hill Council will be undertaking Disability Inclusion Action Planning.

This Plan is to promote access and inclusion of people with a disability throughout the area.

Council will be looking to engage with people with a disability regarding community attitudes around disability, how communities can be made more accessible and liveable, employment for people with a disability and how systems and processes can be made more inclusive.

Community consultations will be undertaken as part of this process around February next year.

If you would like to participate or if you would like further information contact Tania Gamble on 9879 9454 or gamblet@huntershill.nsw.gov.au

* * *

AS PART of the ongoing renewal of community buildings Gladesville Library will be refurbished.

The work requires the library to close from Monday November 14 to Sunday December 4, reopening to the community on Monday December 5.

This period of time was selected as it’s a relatively quiet time for library use by the community.

Following the refurbishment, a community celebration to launch the new look Gladesville Library will be held on Saturday December 10 from 9:30am to 12 noon.

* * *

TIME IS running out to nominate for the Australia Day Awards.

Hunters Hill Council is searching for the 2017 Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Community Event of the Year.

Do you know someone who has done countless volunteer hours for a service organisation, a local sporting or community group or an educational facility?

Do you know someone who has an outstanding achievement in their work, sport or studies?

Please nominate this individual or group for the 2017 Hunters Hill Australia Day Awards.

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from Council’s website: www.huntershill.nsw.gov.au or collected from the Customer Service Centre, 22 Alexandra Street, Hunters Hill.

For more information email: council@huntershill.nsw.gov.au or phone 9879 9400.

Nominations close Friday November 11.

* * *

NOMINATIONS are also now open for the 2016-17 NSW/ACT Young Achiever Awards.

These awards acknowledge, encourage and most importantly promote the positive achievements of all young people up to and including 29 years of age as of December 31, 2016.

Nominations close on Thursday December 15, 2016. For more information, visit www.awardsaustralia.com where nomination forms can also be downloaded.