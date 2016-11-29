Range of wares at Vienna Cottage Christmas Boutique

To The POINT

with JOHN BIRCH

NATIONAL TRUST Vienna Cottage Committee will again be holding their annual Christmas Boutique in early December in Vienna Cottage at 38 Alexandra Street Hunters Hill.

The Christmas Boutique has been a major event of Vienna Cottage for over twenty years.

Once again the committee has assembled a diverse range of local craft people who will be displaying their hand made wares.

The rooms of Vienna Cottage will be filled with beautiful goods suitable for Christmas buying and a range of special Christmas fare.

Jewellery designs in gemstones and silver made by Janice Cave. Hand-made individual pieces and preloved items including necklaces, pendants, rings, bracelets, earrings, brooches.

Zoe Wall will again be displaying her award winning Crooked Creek Christmas Fare including great value hampers choc-o-bloc full of delicious goodies.

Tar 10 will also be displaying their range of special Christmas fare including sauces oils chutneys and jam.Joy Taylor will be displaying her hand embroided baby ware and old linen. In addition there will be stalls selling adults and children’s clothes and accessories, bags, cards and decorations and the Vienna cottage National Trust shop selling a selection of 1850’s Sydney prints history and heritage publications, Australiana design linen tea towels and walking maps of Hunters Hill.

The Boutique will be open from 3pm to 8pm on Friday December 9 when refreshments will be served from 5pm and provide an opportunity to meet with the Committee.

Then from 10am to 4pm on Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11. ThereÕll be no charge for admission to the cottage.

* * *

THE VIENNA Cottage Committee has had responsibility for the management of the cottage since 1988.

The committee through an active program of exhibitions, talks, special events and hire of the cottage raises the funds to cover the property costs and maintenance of the cottage.

The Christmas Boutique is the major fundraiser for the Vienna Committee.

All funds raised are used for maintaining the historic 1871 stone cottage.

In the last twelve months over 2000 people visited the cottage.This included 140 students from Hunters Hill Public school, visitors at our regular second and fourth Sunday of the month openings, group visits,visitors to our Heritage Festival exhibitions on Indigenous Cultural Heritage and our Sunday afternoon heritage talks our and Annual Heritage Lecture on 200 years of the NSW Government Architect, and the Hunters Hill Art show for which Vienna Cottage is one of the venues.

In 2016 topics for our Sunday afternoon talks were indigenous recognition in the Australian Constitution; heritage study of the Kinchella Boys Home and Saving the Powerhouse.

The Committee has also remained in contact with our local members on a range of threats to heritage.

* * *

VIENNA Cottage was saved by community action and community volunteers continue to maintain the cottage.

Volunteers are welcome either to join the committee or to take on specific tasks including gardening. building maintenance, development of exhibitions and maintaining the cottage archives.

Inquiries 9816 1794 or email: jabirch@bigpond.com

JOHN BIRCH AM is Chair of the Vienna Cottage Management Committee