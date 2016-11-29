Record breaking gold for top hurdler James

PROMISING Gladesville schoolboy athlete James Park (pictured) has broken a 31 year record at the NSW All School Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.

Thirteen year old James, a product of the highly successful Trinity Grammar School program, etched his name in the record books by clinching gold in the Boys 13yrs 90m hurdles final in a sizzling time of 12.61 seconds.

It was a tremendous feat by Park, who shaved half a second off his personal best time and 0.08 seconds off the long standing record set in 1985 by Nathan Klemenko.

The win was the more meritorious when you consider that James has only been hurdling for less than a year.

He clocked 12.61 sec into a strong headwind to turn the tables on Knox Grammar’s Riley Hemsworth, who had beaten him at this year’s Combined Associated Schools Carnival.

Park, a member of Balmain Little Athletics Club, is a relative newcomer to hurdles.

“I was just sprinting and jumping and kind of got bored and when my friends took up hurdling I decided to join them,” he said.

If he continues to develop, the sky is the limit for the talented youngster.