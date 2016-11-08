Dame Marie Bashir former NSW Governor gave the address and led the wreath laying at the Kokoda Track service last Thursday accompanied by Track Memorial chairman and NSW RSL State President John Haines AM, Senator Connie Fierravanti-Wells and Canada Bay Mayor Clr Helen McCaffrey.

A famous Gallipoli veteran is remembered locally this Friday

A courageous North Ryde soldier who was wounded at Gallipoli will be honoured almost a hundred years later with a plaque at Macquarie Park cemetary.

Gallipoli veteren Lt Col. Athol Frederick Burrett DSO MID served with the Third Battalion, First AIF when he was wounded at the famous Gallipoli Landing and the Battle of Lone Pine and went on the become the Battalion’s Commanding Officer at Hargicourt, France in 1918.

His funeral was held at St Andrews Cathedral in 1965 but his last resting place never received the honour due to his distinguished service – until now !

His son Ian Burrett tells the story…

“Dad was cremated at the Woronora Crematorium and a few weeks later, when I was 18, I answered a knock on the door from a postie delivering a package containg Dad’s ashes.

“For some reason I would not touch them.

“Evidently, the package was returned and someone at Woronora arranged for Dad’s ashes to be placed in his mother’s grave site at Maquarie Park Cemetery.

“No service was held at the time and no plaque was placed on the grave site to mark Dad’s resting place.”

This Remembrance Day Ian Burrett’s gallant father will have a farewell service and a plaque to commemorate his service in The Great War, thanks to the North Ryde RSL sub branch.

“I’m ashamed that it has taken me so long to correct this wrong,” Mr Burrett said.

“Dad and his family will be forever grateful to the members of the Sub Branch and everybody else present at the service.”

Research by The Weekly Times can reveal that Lt Col. Athol Frederick Burrett DSO MID was born in Grenfell in 1894 and was wounded in his right arm at Gallipoli on April, 27, 1915.

He was one of the officers who blew a whistle to lead the Lone Pine Charge and was in the same trench as John Hamilton, who won the Victoria Cross.

Burrett was also wounded by a bomb but was among the last of the brave Australians evacuated from Gallipoli.

His first appointment as a Commanding Officer was at Lers, France in 1916.

“At age 22, it is quite likely that Dad is the youngest ever Australian to have risen through the ranks to become a Major,” Ian Burrett said.

He went on to serve at the Battle of Pozieres and his Battalion has the distriction of losing more men killed in The Great War than any other Australian Battalion.