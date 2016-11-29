Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is this year’s highest and fastest selling pre-sale film

A MERE ten minutes after the Event Cinemas pre-sale tickets were released, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story smashed the 2016 box office to become the highest and fastest selling pre-sale film of 2016.

At 8am on Monday, tickets were released for the highly anticipated first Star Wars standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

By 8.10am, more than 8,000 tickets were sold equating to approximately 800 tickets per minute.

Thirty minutes later, over 30 Gold Class sessions were sold out including eight midnight sessions while 3D and Vmax sessions continued to sell rapidly.

Twenty four hours after the initial pre-sale release, the extent of the success for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story became evident by the total number of pre-sale tickets sold exceeding 20,878.

The gravity of Rogue One’s pre-sale success can be seen when in contrast to the other biggest blockbusters films of 2016 including Deadpool, Finding Dory, Captain America: Civil War and Suicide Squad –

o Deadpool had sold 3,813 tickets after one week on pre-sale

o Finding Dory had sold 7,564 tickets after an entire pre-sale period

o Captain America: Civil War had sold 3,358 tickets after one week on pre-sale

o Suicide Squad had sold 3,911 tickets after one week on pre-sale

*In only ten minutes, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had almost doubled the one week pre-sale figures of the top selling films of 2016.

Event Cinemas Top Ryde City General Manager Chris Burke said it was anticipated the ticket sales for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would be extremely successful given the record-breaking sales for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

ÒStar Wars is one of those special franchises that has loyal fans who really embrace everything that is thrown at them. We are sure they wonÕt be disappointed with Rogue One, especially when coming to see it something as immersive as Vmax or as luxurious as Gold Class.Ó Chris said.

Tickets for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are now on sale at the Event Cinemas Top Ryde City and MacquarieÕs box offices and online at eventcinemas.com.au