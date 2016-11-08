Rotary CCA Quiz Night

Christian Community Aid and Rotary Club of Epping present their 2016 Quiz Night this Saturday in the Edmund Barton Hall at Epping Boys High School, Vimiera Road, Marsfield from 7pm.

Tickets $25 entry per person – bring your own food and drinks and thereÕll be competitions, raffles and fabulous prizes.

Funds raised will support Youth Mental Health.

All are welcome in support of this vital issue; feel free to attend and join forces at a Rotary table or form a table with some friends.

Bookings and inquiries Brana (CCA) 9858-3222 or Ian Bittner 0407 770 669.

You can also check website: www.ccas.org.au