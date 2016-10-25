Rotary Club Epping  CCA Quiz Night

Christian Community Aid and Rotary Club of Epping present their 2016 Quiz Night on Saturday November 12 in the Edmund Barton Hall at Epping Boys High School, Vimiera Road, Marsfield from 7pm.

Tickets $25 entry per person – bring your own food and drinks and there’ll be competitions, raffles and fabulous prizes.

Funds raised will support Youth Mental Health.

All are welcome in support of this vital issue; feel free to attend and join forces at a Rotary table or form a table with some friends.

Youth Mental Health doesn’t distinguish along socio-economic grounds. The need in Epping and surrounding districts for counselling services to help 12-18 year olds and their families is significant. Young people can experience a range of challenges including depression, anxiety, school problems, bullying, drug and alcohol problems, anger management, self esteeem, body image issues, relationship problems, exam/HSC anxiety.

CCA counselling service employs a clinical framework using Cognitive Behaviour Therapy and Solution Focused Therapy to help young people.

Bookings and inquiries Brana (CCA) 9858-3222 or Ian Bittner 0407 770 669.

You can also check website: www.ccas.org.au