Royal Rehab Ryde to host All Abilities Accessible Disco

To celebrate International Day of People with Disability this Saturday December 3, leading NSW disability and support organisation Royal Rehab in partnership with the City of Ryde will host a FREE All Abilities Accessible Disco this Friday.

The event has a beach theme and Royal Rehab is thrilled that the City of Ryde Mayor Councillor Bill Pickering and staff will be attending to celebrate and experience first-hand what it’s like to dance in a wheelchair.

This is the third event of its kind and continues to be in popular demand due to support from local community members.

Disco event will be held this Friday in Ryde Civic Hall, 1 Devlin Street, Ryde from 2pm to 4pm.

Entry is FREE and there is parking available.

Carers are welcome – no individual support provided.

For further details contact Julie 9808 9033 or email: disco@royalrehab.com.au