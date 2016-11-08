Ryan Wilks helps deliver the next animated blockbuster

Ryan Wilks Pty Ltd at 23/28 Vore Street Silverwater has assisted Schneider with the installation of a new chiller and pre-fabricated modular data centre (PMDC) for a major animation company located in Sydney.

The Pre-Fabricated Module Data Centre is the first to be delivered and installed in Australia by Schneider and Ryan Wilks were privileged with being involved in this leading edge technology and break through installation.

Ryan Wilks provided Schneider with a one stop, turn key solution by providing the infra-structure to support the new plant, as well as the installation of services (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) associated with the new chiller and PMDC unit.

The works consisted of:

– Provision of new slabs and plinth to accommodate the new plant;

– Liaising with Ausgrid for new power supply;

– Provision of new Main switchboard and sub boards;

– Modification to existing Main Switchboards to upgrade circuit breakers;

– Trenching for new sub-mains;

– Chilled water pipework installation;

– Provision of aluminium service ways for new chiller;

– General light and Power;

– Safety bollards and car stops;

– Provision of ancillary’s such as sun shades, access ramps, steps, security gates and fencing.

– Co-ordination with and provision for other services (security, fire)

The combination MDC and dedicated chiller provide the client with an immediate increase in computing capacity critical in the modern age of CGI animation and all for the loss of a couple of parking spots and an un-used garden bed.

Ryan Wilks thanked Schneider for the opportunity to deliver on such a landmark installation.